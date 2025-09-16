Kaduna Secures $120m Deal With Romania For Irrigation, Greenhouse Farming Project

The Kaduna State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Industries Group, based in Bucharest, Romania, to revolutionise irrigation farming in Gurara and establish a cutting-edge greenhouse project.

Governor Uba Sani, who disclosed this during a working visit to Bucharest, described the agreement as significant in the quest to unlock Kaduna’s vast agricultural potential.

In a statement, Governor Sani said the strategic alliance represented more than an investment but a bold leap toward making Kaduna a beacon of agro-industrial excellence.

According to him, “By harnessing the promise of our Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAP-Z) and the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC), we are equipping our farmers to become not just producers, but key players in a globally competitive agricultural economy.”

He added that the project would enhance food security, deepen rural prosperity, and lay the groundwork for Kaduna to emerge as an export-oriented agro hub, attracting world-class investments and generating jobs for the youth.

While describing Romania as a country renowned for agricultural expertise, fertile lands, and advanced technology, Governor Sani expressed optimism that the partnership would enable Kaduna to harness Romania’s European market connections and global agricultural heritage to strengthen its role in international trade.

“Kaduna’s evolution into one of Nigeria’s premier investment and agricultural destinations is no accident. It is the product of fertile land, industrious people, and a government that prioritises infrastructure, innovation, and investor confidence.

“We are building more than farms and factories; we are building a resilient economy that bridges local effort with global opportunity.

“This is the Kaduna we envision: a self-sustaining, globally connected state where prosperity is not a promise but a lived reality for every citizen.”