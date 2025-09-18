Attacker Kills Two At Jordan-West Bank Border

An assailant killed two men at the main border crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Thursday, Israeli medics and the military said.

Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom said security forces had “neutralised” the attacker, who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife.

The two men, about 20 and 60 years of age, were wounded in the attack at the Allenby crossing and were later pronounced dead, the MDA said in a statement.

They received initial treatment at the scene of the attack.

“We continued the medical care, including resuscitation efforts, at the end of which we sadly had to pronounce them deceased,” the MDA quoted one of its medics as saying.

“The terrorist was neutralised by security forces.”

The Israeli military said it was looking into the details of the attack.

Israel’s Channel 12 television network reported that the attacker was a Jordanian who arrived at the crossing in a truck carrying aid for the Gaza Strip.

The report said the attacker opened fire and also stabbed the victims, showing images of a blood-stained knife and a gun lying on the ground.

The crossing, in the Jordan Valley, is the only international gateway for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require entering Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.

In September 2024, a Jordanian truck driver shot dead three Israeli guards at the crossing before he was killed.

AFP