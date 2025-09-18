Tinubu To Visit Kaduna, Meet Buhari Family

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Friday, September 19, for Kaduna State.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the trip in a statement on Thursday.

While in Kaduna, the President will visit Aisha, widow of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, at the family residence.

During the trip, President Tinubu will also grace the marriage of Nasirudeen Yari, son of Zamfara West Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, to Safiyya Shehu Idris, his aide disclosed.

The Presidency said Tinubu would return to Abuja later on the same day after completing his engagements in Kaduna.

Buhari, who led Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, passed away on July 13 2025, drawing tributes from across the country.

The ex-president died in London after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Tinubu declared seven days of mourning and ordered national flags flown at half-mast to honour Buhari.

Buhari was buried on 15 July 2025 in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State. The burial followed Muslim rites.

He served as Nigeria’s military ruler from 1983 to 1985 and later as elected President from 2015 to 2023.