Trump, Starmer Sign ‘Groundbreaking’ Tech Partnership

Trump's visit has delivered pledges from mostly US tech giants and financial groups to invest a combined £150 billion in Britain over several years.

By Channels Television
Updated September 18, 2025
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and US President Donald Trump (L) sign a technology properity deal at a Business event at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President’s second State Visit. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

 

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally signed a tech partnership Thursday to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

“It is the biggest investment package of its kind in British history,” Starmer said at his country residence Chequers during Trump’s UK state visit, calling the agreement “groundbreaking.”

Trump’s visit has delivered pledges from mostly US tech giants and financial groups to invest a combined £150 billion ($205 billion) in Britain over several years.

