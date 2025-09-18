Trump, Starmer Sign ‘Groundbreaking’ Tech Partnership

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally signed a tech partnership Thursday to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

“It is the biggest investment package of its kind in British history,” Starmer said at his country residence Chequers during Trump’s UK state visit, calling the agreement “groundbreaking.”

Trump’s visit has delivered pledges from mostly US tech giants and financial groups to invest a combined £150 billion ($205 billion) in Britain over several years.

