FCT Resident Doctors Suspend Indefinite Strike, To Resume Monday

The Federal Capital Territory chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its indefinite strike.

The President of the chapter, George Ebong, who disclosed this to Channels Television, said that members were expected to resume work on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 8 a.m.

Ebong explained that the suspension followed the intervention of the Senate Committee on Federal Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters.

He, however, revealed that none of the demands of the association had been met yet.

He also noted that the association was assured by the senate committee of a meeting with the FCT minister soon to address the lingering issues.

The FCT chapter of NARD declared an indefinite strike last week, citing longstanding issues related to unpaid salary arrears dating back to 2023, unexplained deductions from allowances, and the failure to upgrade qualified resident doctors who have completed specialist training but are still paid as medical officers.

NARD’s Demands

Resident doctors are medical school graduates training as specialists.

They dominate the emergency wards of hospitals in Nigeria and are crucial to quality health care delivery nationwide.

In an earlier statement issued on September 1, 2025, NARD demanded immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs demands.

Others are the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates.

They also called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all deserving candidates, implement the 2024 CONMESS, resolve outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address the plight of resident doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.