DICON Confirms One Dead, Several Injured In Kaduna Factory Explosion

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has confirmed that the explosion which occurred at its factory in Kaduna State on Saturday resulted in the death of one staff member, with several others injured.

In an official statement issued by DICON’s Public Relations Officer, Maria Sambo, the incident was attributed to expired raw materials stored in old bunkers previously used for weapon production.

According to the statement, the explosion happened at approximately 10:00 a.m. while specialists were finalising the destruction of expired Ammonium Nitrate, primer caps, propellants, and other components at the DICON disposal pit, located in the Kakuri Industrial Area of Kaduna South Local Government Area.

DICON revealed that the old storage bunkers contained a significant quantity of expired explosive materials, many of which had exceeded their safety lifespan.

The corporation had reportedly begun a controlled disposal operation in July 2025 and had successfully destroyed all expired Ammonium Nitrate and the majority of other items before the incident occurred.

A Board of Inquiry has been instituted to investigate the immediate cause of the explosion and to prevent a recurrence.

The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

While expressing its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, DICON assured the public that the situation is under control and there is no cause for panic.

“The neighbouring community is assured that DICON, as a responsible and professional organisation, has institutionalised operational safety to the highest level. Residents can go about their normal business. The remaining materials have been made safe,” the statement added.