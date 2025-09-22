Ballon d’Or: Lamine Yamal Wins 2025 Kopa Trophy

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has retained the Kopa Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards in Paris on Monday.

The 18-year-old forward becomes the first player to secure the men’s youth award back-to-back.

The Kopa Trophy, presented to the best player under 21, underscores Yamal’s rise as one of football’s brightest prospects.

Yamal scored 18 goals in 55 matches last season, helping Barcelona win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The teenager also played a key role in Spain’s European championship triumph.

READ ALSO: Dembele, Yamal In Battle For Ballon d’Or Glory

Yamal was first honoured with the Kopa Trophy in 2024 after Spain’s continental success.

Meanwhile his compatriot, Vicky López, claimed the women’s Kopa Trophy at this year’s ceremony.

Ahead of the main awards, organisers released the Ballon d’Or men’s rankings from 30 to 11.

The list included Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane, who didn’t make it to the top 10 ranking.

Paris Saint-Germain featured prominently, with Fabian Ruiz, João Neves, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia named among the contenders.

PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé remains strongly tipped to take the top prize later in the night.

The Théâtre du Châtelet buzzed with anticipation as football’s biggest stars awaited the crowning of the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner.