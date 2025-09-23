Jimmy Kimmel Back On Air, Faces Partial Boycot

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show will be back on the air in the United States Tuesday after a week-long hiatus following government pressure on broadcasters that critics said amounted to a chill on free speech — but it won’t be on everywhere.

Companies that own dozens of local ABC stations across the country that would usually broadcast the show have said they would continue with their boycott.

All eyes will be on the show’s popular opening monologue, in which the comedian is expected to address his suspension, which came after comments he made in the wake of the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

“We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney, which owns ABC, said on Monday.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

The company said it was restoring the show after having “thoughtful conversations with Jimmy.”

Kimmel, who frequently skewers President Donald Trump and his inner circle, raised the ire of conservatives when he said “the MAGA gang” was trying to exploit Kirk’s college campus murder for political gain.

READ ALSO: ABC Yanks Jimmy Kimmel Off Air ‘Indefinitely’ After Charlie Kirk Comments

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr then appeared to threaten the licenses of ABC affiliates broadcasting the show unless they demanded Kimmel’s removal — something Trump himself has frequently called for.

Two companies that own dozens of those affiliates — Nexstar and Sinclair — then announced they would be removing the show from their stations’ schedules, prompting Disney to suspend the show nationwide.

Sinclair — which last week demanded Kimmel apologise to Kirk’s family and make a personal donation to his right-wing activist group Turning Point USA — said Monday they would not be broadcasting the show when it restarts.

On Tuesday, Nexstar followed suit.

“We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’… We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve,” the company said.

Kimmel’s abrupt disappearance from the airwaves sparked fury in liberal circles, with opponents saying he had been targeted because he is critical of Trump.

Opponents saw it as the latest step in creeping government control of free speech, which is an article of faith for many Americans as well as a right enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Some on the political right were also uneasy, including people who regularly count themselves as Trump allies, like Ted Cruz, the conservative senator from Texas, and firebrand broadcaster Tucker Carlson.

Trump has repeatedly complained about negative media coverage of him, and last week said he thought it was “illegal.”