Osun JUSUN Insists Indefinite Strike Continues

The Osun State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has denied reports of a three-day warning strike.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chairman Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, said the union’s action remains indefinite.

Adeniran dismissed the reports as “false, baseless, and maliciously designed to undermine our legitimate struggle.”

He stressed that JUSUN members remain committed to their demands and would not be distracted by attempts to weaken their resolve.

He urged members, lawyers, and stakeholders to stay vigilant and united in the pursuit of justice and fairness.

Call For Solidarity Movement

The JUSUN State Executive Council invited members to a solidarity rally at the Osun State Judiciary headquarters.

The gathering, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. today (Thursday) at the High Court Gate, seeks to reinforce unity and demand justice.

READ ALSO: INEC Okays Campaigns For FCT Council Elections

Adeniran encouraged members to attend in full support and make their voices heard.

The union reaffirmed its key demands: “timely promotions, improved welfare, and better working conditions for all judiciary staff.”

Adeniran said these demands are “legitimate, reasonable, and long overdue,” stressing that JUSUN would persist until they are met.

He maintained that recognition from the Judicial Service Commission under Chief Judge Adepele Ojo is crucial to ending the strike.

The chairman declared that members remain united and determined to achieve victory.