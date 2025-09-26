Participants Stage Walkout As Netanyahu Denies Gaza ‘Genocide,’ Starvation In UN Address

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN Friday denied accusations of “genocide” in Gaza and using “starvation” as a tactic, insisting Israel was actually feeding the people of the devastated Palestinian territory.

“Those who peddle the blood libels of genocide against Israel are no better than those who peddled the blood libels against Jews in the Middle Ages,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also said that his country has “crushed the bulk” of armed Palestinian group Hamas’s “terror machine” and sought to finish the job “as fast as possible.”

Netanyahu celebrated what he said was a series of Israeli strategic victories in the past year that also included targeting Iran’s nuclear program and assassinating the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

Walk Out And Cheers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage Friday at the United Nations to a mass walkout of delegations as well as cheers from supporters invited to the audience.

Delegates were called to order as Netanyahu began his speech, the first of the day at the annual General Assembly.