Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid Lead Spotify’s Top Afrobeats Artistes In 2025

Spotify has named Burna Boy, Rema, and Wizkid as the leading Afrobeats artistes of 2025.

The platform announced the ranking in a post on Monday, adding Asake and Ayra Starr to complete the top five.

In its statement, Spotify said Afrobeats continues to expand its global reach, with fans streaming artists like Rema, Wizkid, and Burna Boy from Nigeria to Brazil.

The platform encouraged listeners to check out some of the top songs, artistes, and countries fuelling the genre’s discovery and growth around the world.

Among the most-streamed Afrobeats tracks of the year are Ayra Starr’s Santa featuring Rauw Alejandro and Rvssian, Moliy’s Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix with Shenseea, Silent Addy and Skillibeng, and Rema’s global hit Calm Down with Selena Gomez.

Burna Boy’s collaborative track We Pray with Coldplay, Elyanna, Little Simz, and Tini also featured, alongside Libianca’s viral single People.

Spotify further revealed that the United States, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Nigeria are the leading countries discovering and streaming Afrobeats in 2025.

However, conspicuously missing from the top list is Davido, a consistent champion of the sound and one of its biggest global ambassadors. Also absent is Tyla, the South African singer who won back-to-back awards for Best Afrobeats despite identifying more strongly with Amapiano.

Missing on the list also is Tems, who led the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning Best African Music category.

Afrobeats itself traces its roots to Afrobeat, pioneered by the legendary Fela Kuti, but has since evolved into a distinct global genre.

Early stars like D’banj, Timaya, Wizkid, Davido, and Tiwa Savage first pushed its sound into international recognition.

More recently, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Ayra Starr, and Tems have carried the “Afrobeats to the World” movement, breaking boundaries and dominating global charts.

Despite its rapid growth, some critics still question whether Afrobeats matches the commercial dominance of pop, rap, or Latin music.

One recurring concern remains the lack of unity among top Nigerian artistes, which some observers say slows the genre’s collective progress.

Yet its global appeal is undeniable, and many Nigerian artistes have successfully built strong, personalised international fan bases.