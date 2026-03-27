Dokpesi Played Significant Role In Development Of Afrobeats — D1 Adeneye

One of the co-founders of Kennis Music, Dayo Adeneye, has credited the global success of Afrobeats to the influence and support of the late Raymond Dokpesi.

Speaking on the With Chude Podcast on Monday, Adeneye said his career trajectory was largely shaped by Dokpesi, who urged him and Kenny Ogungbe to think beyond immediate success and focus on their long-term impact on society.

“Honestly, the late Dr Raymond Dokpesi played a significant role in what we all enjoy today as Afrobeats and what Nigeria is experiencing in entertainment,” he said.

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At the time, both he and Ogungbe were living abroad but were inspired to return to Nigeria to contribute to the growth of the country’s entertainment industry.

They shared a vision of exporting Nigerian culture to the world, much like Jamaica did with reggae music.

D1 recalled how Dokpesi challenged them with thought-provoking questions about their future: what they hoped to achieve, their contribution to society, and where they saw themselves in five to ten years.

“What do you see yourself doing in five years? What do you want to be doing, contributing to society in five years, in ten years? Where do you see yourself?”

Although he initially did not take the advice seriously due to the comfortable life he was enjoying abroad, he said the questions stayed with him.

“The things stuck in the back of my head,” he admitted.

He further recounted how Dokpesi eventually persuaded them to return home by sending first-class tickets.

“When he got back to Nigeria, he sent two first-class tickets to Kenny and me. He said, ‘You guys should come to Nigeria. Come and play. Take a look around. If you like it, stay. If you don’t, you can always go back to Los Angeles and your lifestyle,” he said.

That decision marked a turning point, as he and Ogungbe went on to establish several influential radio and television programmes, driven by a shared vision, determination, and a desire to shape Nigeria’s entertainment landscape.

Founded in 1998, Kennis Music became one of Nigeria’s pioneering record labels.

The company played a pivotal role in the development of modern Afrobeats, pop, and hip-hop, helping launch the careers of artists such as 2Face Idibia, The Remedies, and Tony Tetuila.