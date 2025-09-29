NOSC Announces ‘No Film’ Submission For 2026 Oscars

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has announced there will be no Nigerian film submission for the 2026 Oscars.

The decision affects the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 96th Academy Awards.

The Committee issued a call for entries in August and received six films for consideration.

During its September 26 deliberations, a majority vote decided “No Submission,” ending the selection process.

NOSC Chairperson Stephanie Linus confirmed the decision in a formal letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

She noted improvements in Nigerian films but highlighted gaps in creative and technical execution.

“Despite growth, Nigerian films still lack the intentionality required to compete at the Oscars,” Linus said.

READ ALSO: Dolly Parton Scraps Vegas Shows Over Health Issues

She added that NOSC would take proactive steps to guide filmmakers towards Oscar-worthy productions.

Linus urged filmmakers to study previous IFF-nominated works to better understand global standards.

She emphasised that stronger awareness of category expectations would improve Nigeria’s future chances.

The IFF award recognises feature-length films produced outside the United States.

Eligible films must contain at least 50 percent non-English dialogue.