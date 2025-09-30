‘My Freedom Of Expression Remains,’ Utomi Reacts To Court Order On Shadow Cabinet

Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has reacted to the Federal High Court ruling restraining him from forming a shadow cabinet.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm after the judgment, Utomi downplayed the decision, saying it was not about seeking constitutional recognition.

“I hope the lawyers will have something to say. We were not looking to find a place in the constitution of Nigeria.

“This is unprecedented. Whatever it is, we’re not looking for a place in the constitution,” the professor said.

When asked if the ruling ended his shadow government plans or if he had an alternative, Utomi insisted on his civic rights.

“As a citizen, I do expect that I will continue to be able to express myself. I also have the freedom to meet with other citizens to jointly express ourselves,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday held that Utomi and his associates could not use rights of association and expression as cover for unlawful activities.

Justice James Omotosho, delivering judgment in a suit filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), declared the concept of a shadow cabinet unconstitutional.

The judge described it as an alien practice to Nigeria’s presidential system and issued a perpetual injunction restraining Utomi and his associates from pursuing the plan.

He also commended the DSS for approaching the court, noting that the agency was right to act against acts capable of threatening national security.