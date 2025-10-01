Tinubu Inaugurates Renovated Wole Soyinka Centre For Culture And Creative Arts

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the renovated Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Arts Theatre in Lagos, marking the official reopening of the iconic cultural landmark.

President Tinubu arrived at the venue at about 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday for the reopening ceremony of the edifice, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

The Presidential motorcade rolls into Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts while a blue line transit trains travels over it. A testament to the progress that is Lagos. Kudos to Governor @jidesanwoolu. pic.twitter.com/2FqCNMc0Sa — Daddy D.O (@DOlusegun) October 1, 2025

The renovation of the Centre wasfunded and overseen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee.

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy provided policy direction and oversight, guiding the transformation of the facility into a national asset and a launchpad for Nigeria’s creative industries.

Tinubu had in July 2024 renamed the edifice the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said that the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts will not only be for arts, tourism, and culture but will also provide a venue for the international community to convene for conferences and enjoy world-class performances.

“This facility will serve as a premier destination, comparable to any world class conference center, with a unique infusion of arts and culture,” the governor had said during an inspection of the facility in August 2024.