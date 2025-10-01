Nigeria @65: Gov Sani Felicitate Citizens, Says Bold Reforms Will Restore Prosperity

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In his goodwill message, Governor Sani noted that Nigeria’s future remains bright under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that the nation is undergoing bold reforms to secure peace, restore prosperity, and strengthen democratic governance.

The governor also expressed Kaduna State full support of the Renewed Hope Agenda, just as he said that his administration in Kaduna is translating vision into action by pursuing inclusive development and renewal through strategic and people-centred investment.

According to Governor Sani, his administration prioritised infrastructure as the engine of development, with the launching of 85 urban and rural road projects, covering 785 kilometres across the state as well as reawakening the economic potential of previously marginalised communities.

He also said that education sector is also witnessing a comprehensive reform under his administration all to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality learning.

Such reforms include infrastructure upgrades, teacher training, and the integration of digital tools.

Also, through the Reaching Out-of-School Children Project, the Kaduna State Government has successfully returned over 10,728 children to the classroom, while 535 schools previously shut due to insecurity have been reopened.

“Nearly half of these are completed, facilitating trade, reducing travel time, and improving access to markets for farmers and entrepreneurs alike. We are rebuilding urban roads, bridges, and essential public utilities to stimulate investment and elevate living conditions.

“Rural Transformation and Agricultural Revival: Our Rural Revitalisation Agenda is reawakening the economic potential of previously marginalised communities.

“With the reopening of key markets such as the Birnin Gwari Livestock Market and the Kidandan Market in Giwa, we are seeing a resurgence of local commerce and a renewed sense of community confidence.

“More than 500,000 hectares of abandoned farmland have been reclaimed, equipping our farmers to produce more while enhancing food security across the state.

“Human Capital Development: Education and health are not luxuries — they are the pillars of our future. We are executing a comprehensive reform of our educational system to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality learning. This includes infrastructure upgrades, teacher training, and the integration of digital tools.

“Through the Reaching Out-of-School Children Project, we have successfully returned over 10,728 children to the classroom. Moreover, we have reopened 535 schools previously shut due to insecurity, reaffirming our belief that education is a right, not a privilege,” the governor said.

The governor described the achievements as a reflection of his administration determination to build a Kaduna that is safe, strong, and inclusive, noting that the path ahead requires even greater cooperation between government and the people as Development is a shared responsibility.

He therefore, urged every citizen to contribute, through acts of peace, through civic participation, and through unwavering belief in the promise of our state and nation.