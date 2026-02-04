Kaduna Abduction: Gov Sani Confirms Return Of 82 Victims

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has confirmed the return of 82 worshippers abducted during the January 18, 2026 attack in Kurmin Wali village, Kajuru Local Government Area.

The Governor made the confirmation during a visit to the victims at the Women and Children Shelter in Kaduna State capital, where they are receiving medical care and psychosocial therapy.

Governor Sani extended his sympathy to the victims over the kidnapping incident and assured the people of Kurmin Wali community that the remaining abducted victims still in the custody of bandits will be freed within a few days.

READ ALSO: [Kaduna Abduction] 80 Worshippers Return Home After Weeks In Hiding

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending banditry and kidnapping across the state, stressing that no effort would be spared until all those still in captivity are safely rescued and reunited with their families.

Governor Sani also praised security agencies for their swift response and dedication and urged residents to continue cooperating with authorities to restore lasting peace.

A total of 177 worshippers were reported abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali community on January 18.

Last month, over 100 people were abducted when gunmen attacked three churches.

Initially, authorities denied the incident after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state first disclosed the incident.

But the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, days after, said the incident “did happen”.