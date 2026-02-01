Kaduna Abduction: 80 Worshippers Return Home After Weeks In Hiding

Eighty worshippers who escaped abduction during a bandit attack at Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have returned to their homes.

However, dozens of others remain in captivity, as security operatives intensify efforts to rescue the victims.

This is according to the village head, Ishaku Danazumi, who said the eighty returnees fled when armed men stormed the community during a church service on January 18th, 2026, abducting several people and forcing others to escape for safety.

He said that the returnees were hale and hearty upon their return, nearly two weeks after the incident

Danazumi disclosed that although 80 worshippers escaped from being abducted by the bandits, 86 other worshippers are still in the custody of the kidnappers.

Security sources attribute the return of the displaced residents to intensified military operations targeting bandit hideouts across Kajuru and nearby forest corridors.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, said that the Divisional Police Officer of Kajuru had visited the community where he saw the victims, after which they were profiled and debriefed.

Last month, over 100 people were abducted when gunmen attacked three churches.

Initially, authorities denied the incident after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state first disclosed the incident.

But the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, days after, said the incident “did happen”.

Governor Uba Sani visited the community following the incident, assuring residents of the safe return of the abductees.

“The people of Kurmin Wali, just like other communities in Kaduna State, have absolute trust and belief in our government. Because they know we are running an inclusive government.

“We protect the lives of everyone, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation. We are one in Kaduna State. And I’m happy the people of Kurmin Wali have understood that clearly.

“That is the reason why when we came in here, you can see how they received us warmly, even those that are mourning, even those that are grieving, they are with the government.”

US authorities and pressure groups have also called on the government and security agencies to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped persons.