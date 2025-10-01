PDP Sacks Akwa Ibom Exco, Sets Up Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom State Executive of the party.

The decision was taken at its meeting held on Tuesday.

Consequently, the NWC approved the composition of a 31-member caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter from Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, for a period not exceeding three months, or until a new State Executive Committee is elected in the state.

Members of the Akwa Ibom State PDP Caretaker Committee, including Igwat Umoren, Chairman; Harrison Ekpo, Deputy Chairman; Borono Bassey, Secretary; and Ewa Okpo, a Lawyer, as the Publicity Secretary.

Others include Emman Mbong, Organising Secretary; Aniekan Asuquo, Youth Leader; Mary Silvia Abara, Woman Leader; Enoch Enoch, a Lawyer as Legal Adviser.

Also appointed are Aniebiet Cornelius, Member; Udim Peters, Member; Ayanime Obot, Member; Ofon Michael, Member; Esther Bassey Effiong, Member; David Umanah, Member; Usenmfon Ibanga, Member; and Unwana Assam, Member, among others.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, who announced in a statement made available to the media, called “on all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Akwa Ibom State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party.”