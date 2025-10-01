Police Kill Kidnappers, Arrest Robbery Suspects, Recover Weapons In Niger State

The Niger Police Command neutralised three kidnappers during a raid in Kokolo forest, Nasko, Magama LGA, on September 12.

Police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed that officers engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle during the clearance operation.

One kidnapped victim was rescued during the operation, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Officers recovered two AK-74 rifles and 49 rounds of ammunition from the suspects’ hideout.

Abiodun urged residents to report anyone found with gunshot wounds in the surrounding villages.

The Anti-Thuggery Unit raided blackspots in Sabon-Titi, Tunga, Minna on September 25 and arrested two robbery suspects.

Murtala Abbas, 18, of Katsina State, was arrested with two sharp sickles used for attacks. Hassan Ibrahim, 20, of Tunga, was arrested with two locally made guns, a police T-shirt and illicit drugs.

He confessed that a vigilante member named “Sadiq” gave him a gun and faulty walkie-talkies.

Police confirmed that the suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police arrested Bashir Abubakar, 28, of Kebbi State, in Kontagora market on 27 September for attempted fraud.

He was alleged to have tried to exchange a bag filled with paper cuttings for phones and accessories worth ₦500,000. Police linked him to a previous fraud in August involving stolen phones worth ₦240,000 and an abandoned motorcycle.

A mob nearly lynched him before officers intervened and took him into custody.

Police confirmed he would be charged after the investigations conclude.