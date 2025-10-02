2027 Election Will Be A Walkover For Tinubu, Says Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has predicted a decisive victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Jandor made the statement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

According to him, despite the strong opposition Tinubu faced in 2023, including losing in his home state of Lagos to Labour Party’s Peter Obi, such political upsets will not reoccur in 2027.

“Remember, in 2023, Jandor and his Lagos for Lagos movement were outside, and this time, we are back inside,” he said. “So, it won’t be the same thing as what you witnessed in 2023.”

He added that Tinubu’s influence has grown nationally, suggesting an easy win not just in Lagos but across the country.

“2027, not only in Lagos but in the entire country, is going to be a walkover for the man whose courage has given us a lot in this country today,” he stated.

Tinubu won the fiercely contested 2023 presidential election, defeating PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and other candidates. However, he lost Lagos State to Obi, a result seen as a significant symbolic blow at the time.

Jandor resigned from the PDP and returned to the APC in March, saying that he was rejoining a party that considers winning not minding who is on the ballot.

Running again for gov

Jandor came third in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

Now back in the APC, he has declared his intention to once again contest for the governorship of Lagos State.

“What you heard yesterday is for us to once again to express our can do ability and give a shot to the same seat that we gun for during the last electioneering process,” Jandor said.

“Of course because there is nothing to do now except to run for the same office. There is no vacancy in Aso Rock till 2031, I would have said maybe the next thing should be me running for president.

“So, you heard it yesterday, we are keeping our eyes on the ball, doing the needful, let’s start galvanising support for the party across the state.

“At the end of the day, whoever the party picks to run is whom all of us will rally round and support, but for Jandor, I am running in 2027 and I have so declared.”

Jandor welcomed the possibility of facing Seyi Tinubu in the APC governorship primary in Lagos, saying the president’s son is well qualified to contest for the position and would have his full support if chosen by the party.