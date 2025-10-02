‘They Argued Before Shooting Me’, Victim Recounts Niger State Bandit Attack

Fresh details have emerged from victims of Tuesday’s deadly bandit attack on Salka community in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, where several residents were killed, others injured, and over 1,000 cows rustled.

A survivor from Salka recounted a chilling encounter with the assailants, revealing that the gunmen argued among themselves before opening fire on him.

“While they were confronting me, one of the bandits told his colleague not to shoot, but he went ahead and pulled the trigger,” the victim said. “Before I was finally shot, I tried to hold him, but they overpowered me. They later left me behind.”

Another resident was also shot during the attack and has since been transferred to Yawuri General Hospital in Kebbi State for medical treatment.

Locals who managed to hide during the raid said they secretly recorded video clips showing the gunmen entering the community on motorcycles, firing sporadically, and fleeing with the stolen cattle.

The attack, which affected Salka and neighboring communities including Ibeto and Koso, has sparked renewed calls for urgent intervention from both the Niger State and Federal Governments to address the worsening insecurity in the region.