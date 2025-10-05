UPDATED: Imisi Crowned BBNaija Season 10 Winner

Opeyemi ‘Imisi’ Ayanwale has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, walking away with the ₦150 million grand prize and the title of Nigeria’s latest reality TV superstar.

Her emergence came after 10 intense weeks of strategy, alliances, emotional breakdowns, and pure entertainment.

The grand finale on Sunday night was charged with anticipation as nine housemates battled for the top spot.

This left Dede as the Runner up.

The data was verified by Deloitte and confirmed by M-Net.

When Ebuka announced Imisi as the winner, the studio erupted.

Confetti rained down, housemates cheered, and social media went into a frenzy.

Doning a white native lace and wine aso oke, the 23-year-old actor and fashion designer expressed gratitude, tearing up.

Shocking Evictions

But before the crown moment, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, delivered a series of shocking evictions that kept viewers on edge.

First to leave the house were Kayode, popularly called Kaybobo, and Isabella George, whose joint eviction drew loud gasps from the live audience.

Both housemates had built strong fan bases during the season, Kaybobo for his playful energy and comic relief, and Isabella for her confident personality and subtle strategic gameplay.

Shortly after, Jason Jae and Mensan were evicted, narrowing the competition to five.

Their exit stunned many fans, as both were viewed as potential finalists.

Jason’s calm and thoughtful presence had earned him the tag of the “gentle strategist,” while Mensan’s creativity and charm made him a house favourite.

Then came the emotional moment when Kola, Sultana, and Koyin were evicted in quick succession.

Their departure drew tears from fellow housemates and fans alike. Sultana’s bold confidence, Koyin’s wit and warmth, and Kola’s understated intelligence had made them memorable parts of the BBNaija story this season.

Imisi: From Underdog To Fan Favourite

As the tension thickened, Imisi, often described as “the calm storm,” stood out for her emotional intelligence and quiet leadership.

She wasn’t the loudest in the room, but she was strategic, grounded, and genuine, rare mix that resonated deeply with viewers.

From the early weeks, Imisi carved her niche as a team player who avoided unnecessary drama but handled confrontations with maturity.

Her vulnerability, especially during heart-to-heart moments in the diary room, won her massive support across social media.

Viewers say her turning point came in Week 6 when she won the Head of House challenge, leading her team to victory in consecutive tasks and pushing her status as a contender.

She also secured multiple brand task wins, proving her creativity and work ethic.

Her emotional bond with a fellow housemate, which many described as one of the show’s most genuine relationships, added a romantic layer to her story without overshadowing her individuality.

Season 10

Season 10, themed “Next Level,” lived up to its name.

It delivered unpredictable twists, new alliances, and one of the most competitive finales in recent years.

But the housemates came prepared with different strategies.

Kola played the ‘silent observer,’ aligning, and withdrawing at key moments.

Sultana projected strength and charm, becoming one of the season’s biggest personalities.

Koyin balanced humour with sensitivity, earning both fans and critics.

Mensan dazzled with creativity but sometimes overplayed confidence.

Jason Jae quietly built loyalty and respect among his peers.

Kaybobo brought comic relief and authenticity.

Isabella was bold, outspoken, and unfiltered, which made her unforgettable.

Each contributed uniquely to a season that captured audiences across Africa and beyond.

Her victory puts her among notable Big Brother Naija winners such as Whitemoney, Phyna, Mercy and Ilebaye, each representing different shades of resilience and authenticity.

For Imisi, though, this is only the beginning, a new star rising from one of the biggest reality stages in Africa.