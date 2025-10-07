Tinubu Confers National Honour On Yakubu, Accepts Exit As INEC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has bestowed the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, following the completion of his second term in office.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

He said the honour was part of the recognition for Yakubu’s contributions to the nation, saying Tinubu has accepted the departure of the INEC boss.

“President Tinubu thanked Professor Yakubu for his services to the nation and his efforts to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure,” Onanuga stated.

“In recognition of Yakubu’s dedicated service to the nation, President Tinubu has bestowed on him the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger.

“President Tinubu also directed that Professor Yakubu should hand over to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will direct the affairs of the commission until the completion of the process to appoint a successor.”

Yakubu was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission for an initial term of five years and reappointed in 2020.