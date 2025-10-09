×

Iran Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Deal

"Iran has always supported any action and initiative that includes stopping the genocidal war, withdrawal of the occupying forces, bringing in humanitarian aid, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and realising the fundamental rights of the Palestinians," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated October 9, 2025
People celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on October 9, 2025, following the announcement of the new Gaza ceasefire deal. Thousands of jubilant Israelis gathered in a Tel Aviv square on October 9, hopeful for the return of hostages held in Gaza since two years of fear and worry, after Israel and Palestinian factions reached a hostage release and truce deal in a major step towards ending the war. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

 

Iran on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas, which it has supported for years, and Israel, its arch-nemesis.

People celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on October 9, 2025, following the announcement of the new Gaza ceasefire deal.  (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

 

 

