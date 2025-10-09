Iran Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Deal

Iran on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas, which it has supported for years, and Israel, its arch-nemesis.

READ ALSO: Final Draft Of Gaza Phase One Deal Signed ‘By All Parties’ In Egypt Says Israel

“Iran has always supported any action and initiative that includes stopping the genocidal war, withdrawal of the occupying forces, bringing in humanitarian aid, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and realising the fundamental rights of the Palestinians,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP