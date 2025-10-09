Police Arrest 12 Suspects Over Death Of Arise TV Anchor

Ten days after the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, news anchor and producer with Arise Television, the police authorities have announced the arrest of 12 suspects in connection with the robbery incident.

Somtochukwu, popularly known as Sommie, died in the early hours of September 29 when armed robbers invaded her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja, the country’s capital.

Sommie and a private security guard attached to the residence lost their lives due to the armed robbery incident.

But in a statement on Thursday, the police said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

According to the authorities, four of the suspects were arrested shortly after the robbery through the tracking of the phones stolen from the building.

One of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, confessed to have shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from gaining access to the building.

Another suspect, Sani Sirajo, claimed to have Sommie from falling off the storey building but was overwhelmed by her weight.

The suspects were listed as:

1. Shamsudeen Hassan ‘m’ from Malumfashi LGA Katsina State

2. Hassan Isah ‘m’, 22 years from Zaria, Kaduna State

3. Abubakar Alkamu a.k.a. abba ‘m’, 27 years from Musawa LGA katsina State

4. Sani Sirajo a.k.a. dan borume ‘m’ 20 years from Malumfashi LGA Katsina State

5. Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. abba ‘m’ 28 years from Igabi LGA Kaduna State

6. Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. dan-sule ‘m’ 21 years from Malumfashi LGA Katsina State

7. Abdul Salam Saleh a.k.a. na-durudu ‘m’ from Katsina LGA, Katsina State

8. Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. gwaska ‘m’ 23 years from Chikun LGA Kaduna State

9. Musa Adamu a.k.a. musa hassan ‘m’ 30 years from Malumfashi LGA Katsina State

10. Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. baby ‘m’ 27 years from Sammaka LGA, Kaduna State

11. Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. abbati ‘m’, 25 years from Zaria LGA, Kaduna State

12. Musa Umar a.k.a. small ‘m’ 31 years from Maiduguri LGA Borno State.