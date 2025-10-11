EFCC Probes Two Suspects For Undeclared $6,180, £53,415 Cash at Lagos Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into two travellers found in possession of undeclared foreign currencies totalling over $6,180 and £53,415 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Terminal 2 in Lagos.

EFCC disclosed this on Saturday, in a statement signed by Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, that operatives from its Lagos Zonal Directorate in Ikoyi identified the suspects as Mamud Nasidi and Yahaya Nasidi.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects were apprehended by personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria during a routine check on Saturday.

“Upon arrest, the suspects, who were scheduled to travel to Abuja, after arriving in the country from Dubai en route Addis Ababa, were immediately handed over to the Department of State Services, DSS, who subsequently handed them over to the Commission for further investigations and prosecution,” he said.

“Also found on the suspects are three mobile phones.

“The suspects and the exhibits were received by CSE Margaret Lamai on behalf of the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Ahmed Ghali.”

See full statement below

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

October 11, 2025