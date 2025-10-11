PDP Candidate In Zamfara By-Election Defects To APC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded Kaura Namoda South Constituency by-election in Zamfara State, Mohammed Lawal, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal, who was defeated in the by-election by the APC candidate, Kamilu Sa’idu, announced his defection on Saturday during a consultation meeting for Zamfara Central organised by the APC support group, Yazeed Project, in Gusau, the state capital.

Explaining the reason for his decision, Lawal said the PDP neglected him after the election despite his contributions to the party’s success in previous polls.

“What influenced my decision to leave the PDP is personal. I am convinced that Governor Dauda Lawal has no feeling for the majority of people who worked day and night for his victory,” he said.

“I decided to join the APC because of their good intention and vision that convinced me.”

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC under the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, former governor Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari, and the state party chairman, Tukur Danfulani, saying the party would continue to grow stronger under their guidance.

“I have confidence that the APC will not neglect me the way PDP did after I spent a lot from my pocket to support the party’s victory in the 2023 governorship election,” Mr Lawal added.

Receiving him into the party, the State APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, represented by the party’s publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris, described the defection as a “great achievement” for the APC.

“On behalf of the APC leadership in the state, particularly the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, we are happy today to welcome Mohammed Lawal to the APC.

Idris noted that the PDP candidate acknowledged the massive support the APC received during the by-election and recognised the direction of the electorate in the area.

“The reasons he gave were that during the just concluded by-election, he noticed that people of the area voted APC massively, he said the election was free and fair, he was the candidate and top contender, but he said the election has identified the direction of the electorate in the state.

He added that more political figures, including state lawmakers, local government chairmen, and party officials, were expected to join the APC in the coming weeks.

“This is just the beginning, many of the people leaders starting from the state House of Assembly members, local government chairmen, party officials, and others are coming to the APC, we are going to receive them in our folds.”