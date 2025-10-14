Enugu Cabinet Members Pledge Support For APC Amid Mbah’s Reported Defection

New reports making the rounds have suggested that the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 53-year-old politician rode on the PDP platform to win the 2023 governorship election. He polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, who scored 157,552 votes.

However, just two years into his government, there are claims that the governor will officially declare his defection to the APC on Tuesday.

Although Mbah has yet to confirm reports, some members of the Enugu State Government have already started aligning with the APC.

Breaking: Enugu Government House has realigned and connected to the centre.

APCeee! Progress!!

Tomorrow Is Here!! pic.twitter.com/skYJEcHYMu — Dan Nwomeh (@DanNwomeh) October 13, 2025

According to a video uploaded on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Dan Nwomeh, on X (formerly Twitter), the cabinet members were seen declaring support for Mbah’s imminent move to the ruling party.

Those seen in the video included the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Lawrence Ezeh; the Chairman of the Science, Technical, and Vocational Schools Management Board, Dr. Amaka S. Ngene; and the Commissioner for Labour and Employment, Dr. Felix Nnamani.

“Government House has realigned and connected to the centre,” Nwomeh wrote.

“APCeee! Progress! Tomorrow is here!”

The APC flag was also seen hoisted at the Enugu State Government House ahead of the governor’s formal defection.