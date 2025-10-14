×

Sweden Sack Coach Tomasson After World Cup Qualifying Defeats

On Monday, Sweden lost to Kosovo 1-0 in Gothenburg thanks to a solitary strike by Fisnik Asllani of Hoffenheim.

By Channels Television
Updated October 14, 2025
Twitter
Sweden’s coach Jon Dahl Tomasson speaks to the media after the 2026 World Cup qualifying group B football match between Sweden and Kosovo in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 13, 2025, (Photo by Hanna BRUNLOF / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / SWEDEN OUT

 

The Swedish Football Association said Tuesday it had sacked national team coach Jon Dahl Tomasson following three straight losses in World Cup qualifying.

The FA said the decision, which had been taken on Tuesday and was effective immediately, was “based on a lack of results in the World Cup qualifiers”.

“There is still a chance to make the playoffs in March, and our responsibility is to ensure that we have the best possible conditions for reaching the World Cup finals,” Simon Astrom, president of the association, said in a statement.

READ ALSO: 2026 WCQ: Thousands Set For Pro-Palestine Demonstration Ahead Of Italy’s Game Against Israel

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 13, 2025 shows Sweden’s coach Jon Dahl Tomasson (R) standing on the sideline as Kosovo’s defender #13 Dion Gallapeni prepares to take a throw during the 2026 World Cup qualifying group B football match between Sweden and Kosovo in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / TT News Agency / AFP)

 

On Monday, Sweden lost to Kosovo 1-0 in Gothenburg thanks to a solitary strike by Fisnik Asllani of Hoffenheim.

Despite having Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool striker Alexander Isak starting together up front, Sweden have failed to even score in their last three matches and sit bottom of Group B.

Tomasson, a former Denmark international who notably played for AC Milan, Feyenoord, and Newcastle, assumed the role in February 2024.

The Swedish FA said that work on finding a new manager “will begin immediately”.

More Stories