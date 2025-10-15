Peter Obi Is The Only Opposition In Nigeria Today – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has said that the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the only remaining opposition voice in Nigeria.

Fayose made the remark on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, while maintaining, however, that no one would defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

“Tell me, who will defeat the APC? The only opposition that I know in Nigeria—let me tell you now—the only opposition, I didn’t say the opposition can win Asiwaju, but the only opposition that still has traction is Obi, no other one.

“The only voice that has traction, that is still talking, that is everywhere despite not being in government, is Obi. I give it to him. But let me tell you, all others are just filling the gap. Atiku is filling the gap, and all the others too, because people don’t listen to them anymore.”

‘ADC going nowhere’

The opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, and his Rivers State counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, among others, have formed a coalition to wrest power from the APC in 2027.

The coalition has also adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political party to carry out their mission in the 2027 elections.

However, Fayose has dismissed the ADC’s threat to the APC, saying that the opposition party is “going nowhere.”

“Listen to me, ADC — they are our old friends, senior colleagues, junior colleagues. Let me tell you that ADC is going nowhere,” he said.

The former Ekiti State governor reiterated his support for President Tinubu but clarified that it does not mean he is hobnobbing with the APC.

Maintaining that his support for the President is not for personal gain, Fayose revealed that he had rejected an appointment from Tinubu.

“Have you seen me taking an appointment from the APC? Asiwaju asked me, ‘Oshoko, what would we give you?’ I said, ‘Nothing, sir.’

“At 65, I would rather be at home, being more responsible and doing other things that I need to do. I have served well — two-term governor — I have done well. Let tomorrow hold itself.

“I am not hobnobbing with the APC, but I have been Asiwaju’s friend and brother for a long time. That is the truth.”

‘Tinubu not cause of PDP crisis’

Fayose exonerated President Tinubu amid the crisis rocking the PDP. Describing the party as dead, the former governor said he wouldn’t be among those that will resurrect the main opposition party.

He hinted that the few governors remaining in the PDP are considering dumping the main opposition party.

Fayose categorically stated that it would be unfair to blame President Tinubu for the recent defections of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).