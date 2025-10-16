Electoral Act Amendment: Akpabio Decries Alleged Injustice In 2019 Elections

Efforts to amend the 2022 Electoral Act hit a stumbling block in the Senate on Thursday, following intense debates during plenary.

The legislative process, which had commenced with a lead debate by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Lalong (Plateau South), met some resistance during the general debate.

This stalled further progress on the proposed amendments.

Amid the deliberations, Senate President Godswill Akpabio revisited the 2019 general elections, during which he alleged he was a victim of electoral injustice in his bid for the Akwa Ibom West Senatorial seat.

Akpabio lamented that while the returning officer, Peter Ogban, was prosecuted and jailed for electoral misconduct, the then Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, who the senator claimed was the real culprit, was never held accountable.

The Senate, therefore, stepped down consideration of the Electoral Act Amendment bill to another legislative day for further consultation.