Military Arrests Wanted IPOB Commander, Eight Others

The Nigerian military has confirmed the arrest of a wanted commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), identified as ‘Gentle,’ along with eight of his accomplices in Imo and Ebonyi states.

Confirming the arrest at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Magnus Kangye, said ‘Gentle’ had been on the military’s wanted list for his alleged terrorist activities in the South-East region.

“The Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA troops sustained offensive operations throughout the week under review.

“Between 8 and 13 October, they conducted several offensives and arrested a suspected IPOB/ESN terrorist commander identified as Gentle, who had been on the troops’ wanted list, alongside eight other criminals in Owerri West and Mbaitoli Local Government Areas of Imo State, as well as Izzi and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State,” Kangye said.

READ ALSO: Five Policemen Killed In Zamfara Bandit Ambush As Gov Lawal Mourns

He added that troops recovered several weapons, ammunition, and vehicles during the operations.

Kangye also disclosed that a female collaborator linked to IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) was arrested in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State on 13 October.

“The suspect is believed to be one of their logistics suppliers.

“During her arrest, three children were found in her custody, and investigations revealed they were the biological children of a wanted IPOB/ESN leader identified as Maduabuchi Nwankwo, also known as ‘Emergency’,” he revealed.

The Defence Headquarters also highlighted other recent operational successes recorded by the armed forces across the country within the past two weeks.