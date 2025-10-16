Navy Seizes Boat Carrying 4,000 Litres of Suspected Diesel In Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted a fibre boat carrying about 4,000 litres of suspected Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Lagos waters.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft in the early hours of Saturday, October 11, 2025, near Commodore Pool within the Atlas Cove area.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the Executive Officer of NNS Beecroft, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, confirmed the interception on behalf of the Commander, Commodore Paul Nimmyel.

He said the boat was intercepted through the Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness facility, known as the Falcon Eye Alignment, which enables real-time monitoring of activities along the coastline.

“Our patrol team stationed at Tarkwa Bay intercepted a fibre boat laden with about 4,000 litres of product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil. The suspects abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting our patrol team,” Captain Udoessien said.

He added that the seized product had been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, for further investigation.

Captain Udoessien noted that the interception reflected the Directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, to maintain a credible presence across the Lagos waterways.

“This operation is part of our ongoing effort to rid the maritime environment of all forms of economic sabotage and crime,” he stated.

The officer warned those involved in oil theft and other illegal maritime activities to desist or face severe consequences.

“We will not rest on our oars in pursuing criminal elements operating within our area of responsibility. NNS Beecroft will continue to intensify surveillance, patrols, and intelligence-driven missions to deny criminals freedom to operate in Lagos waterways,” he said.

He reiterated that the Navy would sustain its operations to ensure safety and enable socio-economic activities to thrive along Nigeria’s maritime corridors.