PDP Convention: Court Reaffirms Order For Parties To Maintain Status Quo

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has reaffirmed that his order on maintaining status quo in respect of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention remains in force and must not be flouted by any of the parties involved in a suit on the convention.

The judge insisted that no party must take any step that may jeopardize or render the decision of his court nugatory and warned that he would be forced to make consequential orders against any party that resorts to self help.

The judge spoke following the complaint by one of the lawyers to the PDP, Chris Uche SAN, that his client is being held back by the status quo maintenance order and applied for speedy hearing of the suit.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the judge said that his court would do everything possible to deliver judgment before the end of October.

He warned that no party would be allowed to use any ploy to delay speedy hearing of the suit challenging the legality or otherwise of the planned national convention of the party scheduled for November 15th and 16th in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“You and I as Lawyers and Ministers in the temple of justice know that once a suit is filed in respect of any matter and parties have been served with processes, it is the law that no party should take any step in respect of such suit.

“The court must not be over- reached and where such is done, the court has power to issue consequential order, nullifying such act. We all know the law and please, let us respect the law. It is in our collective interest.

“In the instant case, I can assure you that the court decision will be made between now and the end of October. On the day of the judgment, parties will be given copies of the judgment. I type my own judgments by myself, so there will be no issue of any delay”, the Judge said.

Meanwhile, the judge has fixed Monday, October 20th for definite hearing of the originating summons in respect of the suit instituted against Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and eight others by three aggrieved members of the party.

Justice Omotosho fixed the date following confirmation that virtually all processes for and against the suit have been filed.

The judge ordered that the filed processes must be exchanged by all parties latest October 17th so as to pave the way for definite hearing of the suit.

At the proceedings, Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN and the National Legal Adviser of the PDP maintained his status as the legal representative of the PDP while Chris Uche SAN also announced his appearance for the same party.

The judge said that the two should file their papers for him to determine the proper legal representation for PDP.

The three plaintiffs who instituted the case are Hon Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), Hon Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP chairman) and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South).

They instituted the suit seeking to stop the planned November 15 and 16, 2025 National Convention of PDP scheduled for Ibadan in Oyo State where new National Officers are expected to be elected.

The nine defendants are, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the party, Umar Baturrle, National Organizing Secretary of the party, NWC and NEC of the party, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, Ali Odefa and Emmanuel Ogidi.