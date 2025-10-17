Nigeria Move Up Four Spots To 41st In New FIFA Rankings

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have jumped four places to 41st in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings, breaking back into Africa’s top five.

Released on Friday, the new FIFA rankings mark a major improvement for Nigeria, who have climbed from 45th to 41st.

The three-time African champions also moved ahead of Ivory Coast, now ranked 42nd in the world.

Nigeria’s rise in the rankings follows a strong run in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, which included a 2–1 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane and a convincing 4–0 win against Benin Republic in Uyo.

Those results not only boosted their ranking points but also secured Nigeria’s place in the continental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup.

The Super Eagles are now set to face Gabon, currently ranked 77th in the world and 15th in Africa — for a place in the final playoff round, where either Cameroon or DR Congo could await.

On the continental stage, Morocco remain Africa’s highest-ranked team despite slipping one place to 12th in the world.

Senegal follow in second place on the continent and 18th globally, while Egypt (32nd) and Algeria (35th) complete Africa’s top four, with Nigeria rounding out the top five.

Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Mali, Cameroon, and South Africa complete Africa’s top ten.

Globally, Spain remain the team to beat at the top of the FIFA world ranking, strengthening their position with successive World Cup qualifying wins over Georgia and Bulgaria.

France are also well placed to secure a ticket to the tournament in North America, but will have to wait a little longer after following up a 3–0 victory over Azerbaijan with a 2–2 draw against Iceland.

World Cup holders Argentina, took advantage of Les Bleus’ slip by climbing back into second place with friendly successes against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.to Rico.