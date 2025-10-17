Two Women’s Bodies Found After Greece Migrant Boat Accident

The bodies of two women were found Friday on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Chios after a makeshift boat carrying 29 migrants ran aground, the coastguard said.

“During a rescue operation for migrants (whose boat ran aground on the coast), two women were found lifeless, and 10 people, including three seriously injured, were transferred to the hospital in Chios,” a coastguard spokesman told AFP.

Greek Aegean islands near Turkey, including Chios, are one of the main entry points into Europe for people fleeing war and poverty.

These perilous crossings are often fatal.

On October 7, four bodies were recovered off the island of Lesbos after an inflatable boat sank with 38 migrants on board.

Greece saw a significant increase in migrant arrivals over the summer, mostly from Libya, and landing in Crete.

Another group of 23 people were rescued near Crete on Friday, the coastguard said.

The conservative Greek government, which has steadily tightened its migration policy, decided in early July to suspend for three months asylum applications for people arriving by boat from north Africa.

The measure has been criticised by numerous international organisations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Council of Europe.