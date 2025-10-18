Security Forces Deepen Joint Operations To Curb Insecurity In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday held its 2025 Annual 10-kilometer walk/jog exercise in Gusau, Zamfara State, bringing together military and paramilitary personnel in a show of unity and renewed commitment to strengthening security collaboration in the fight against banditry and other criminal activities.

The exercise, which kicked off at the Nigerian Air Force Quick Response Group Base, symbolised a united front among security agencies working to restore peace and stability in the state.

Leading the walk were the Theatre Commander, Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, and the Commander of the 207 Quick Response Group, Group Captain Kehinde Akinyosade, alongside other senior security officials.

Addressing the troops after the exercise, Group Captain Akinyosade commended the dedication of officers and men of the various security formations and called for sustained teamwork to consolidate recent gains in the fight against insecurity.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, has continued to emphasise that personnel training and welfare are vital pillars of his Command Philosophy, which is aimed at transforming the NAF into an agile and resilient force capable of meeting Nigeria’s evolving airpower needs” He added.

“This exercise reflects his commitment to maintaining a well-trained, Motivated, and combat-ready force in the service of our nation and the good people of Zamfara State.”

“As a Quick Response Group, speed and endurance are the essence of our operations. This exercise is therefore more than a fitness routine; it is a reaffirmation of our readiness, teamwork, and esprit de corps. Beyond the distance covered, it reminds us of the unity and determination that drive our success in the field.”

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, said the 10-kilometer exercise is not just a physical exercise but also a mental, emotional, and spiritual activity that prepares troops for operational challenges.

“Unity of purpose among personnel is vital to every successful mission,” General Soyele stated, urging troops to always adhere to the rules of engagement and respect the human rights of every citizen during operations.

He noted that Zamfara State has enjoyed relative peace recently compared to previous periods and urged residents to always assist security agencies with useful and relevant information that will help in getting rid of criminal elements in the state.

The event concluded with the presentation of prizes to winners in different categories of the 10-kilometer walk/jog.

AFP