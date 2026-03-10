Matawalle Welcomes Gov Lawal To APC, Promises To Support Him

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has welcomed the defection of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a historic moment for the state’s political landscape.

In a statement posted on his verified X (Twitter) handle, Matawalle said the development signals the beginning of a renewed effort to address the challenges confronting Zamfara, particularly insecurity, while advancing the “Renewed Hope” agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today marks a historic moment in the political history of our state and our dear nation as we welcome a friend and brother, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency, @daudalawal_, into our great party, the APC,” a former Zamfara State governor wrote.

He added that the state now requires collective commitment from political actors to tackle insecurity and promote development, noting that Governor Lawal has joined a progressive political family.

“Zamfara State now needs the collective commitment of all of us to confront and address our challenges, especially the insecurity, while working together to deliver the realisation of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Governor Dauda is now part of a progressive family. Therefore, we warmly welcome him into this fold so that we can support him and work together with all our strengths to ensure a more secure, safe, and prosperous Zamfara State.”

The former governor described the development as a political reunion built on shared commitment to national progress.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has shown us that politics is not war; rather, it is the art of building bridges across rivers of difference. For me, this is a political reunion with my friend and brother. We are a family united by the shared belief that Nigeria can, and must, work for all citizens,” he said.

Matawalle also called on members of the APC to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections, pledging his support for Governor Lawal’s administration.”