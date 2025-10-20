FreeNnamdiKanu Protesters Flee As Security Operatives Fire Tear Gas, Shots In Abuja

Security operatives on Monday fired tear gas and gunshots to disperse protesters in Abuja who were demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Activist Omoyele Sowore led the march despite a court order and police warning. Protesters chanted, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now,” “It’s our constitutional right to protest,” and “Don’t tear gas us,” before the police shots eventually dispersed them.

Some shouted, “Tear gas cannot stop us,” as they fled the scene. The #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest began near Transcorp Hilton and other areas in the Federal Capital Territory.

Police arrived early and fired tear gas to disperse protesters and onlookers. Operatives were positioned along major routes to Aso Rock, with heavy security at Eagle Square, Unity Fountain, and the Three Arms Zone.

Our correspondent reports that all access roads to the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone were barricaded.

Security operatives blocked entry to Unity Fountain, the protest take-off point, and denied access to motorists and pedestrians. Heavily armed personnel patrolled the area, leaving both Unity Fountain and the Three Arms Zone inaccessible.

A combined team of soldiers and police officers has fired tear gas at a crowd gathered near the Nigeria Union of Journalists secretariat in the Utako area of Abuja. The crowd, which was not part of the protest, dispersed quickly as security operatives moved in.

‘Unprovoked Attack’

Sowore, who spoke on Monday’s edition of The Morning Brief programme on Channels Television, said the organisers had informed the police about the protest in advance.

The activist alleged that some protesters “were arrested and bystanders were forced into police vehicles.”

Sowore also recounted the incident, saying, “There were about 10 trucks that arrived at the same time we began the protest. There was no provocation on our part. As we had promised, it was an orderly and peaceful protest. It was an unprovoked attack from the police and a combined team of security operatives.

“We had just started the protest in front of the Transcorp Hotel when a huge contingent of police, army and civil defence officers showed up. We told them we were not their enemies and that the protest was not against them.

“But suddenly, from nowhere, they began shooting at us,tear gas and even some live bullets. Luckily, I don’t think anyone was hit by live ammunition, but they were shooting all around us.

“Eventually, they arrested some people. I heard that Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother was arrested and beaten, and so was his lawyer. They have been taken to the FCT Command,” the activist said.

Sowore, however, confirmed that no member of his protest team was injured by live bullets.

He also faulted Kanu’s prolonged detention and urged the Federal Government to “present its evidence before the court,” further describing the entire process as a “deliberate attempt to obstruct justice.”

Police Warning

The protest defied an interim injunction by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

The order restricted demonstrations around the Aso Rock Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

Police had warned groups to obey the order or face arrest. Digital evidence, they said, would track social media incitement.

Sowore had earlier rejected the police claim of a valid court order.

He questioned why no order targeted protesters opposing Kanu’s release.

He revealed that 115 lawyers would challenge the alleged order once served.

Nnamdi Kanu leads the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra. He was first arrested in 2015 on treason charges and later released on bail.

He fled during the trial but was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and was extradited to Nigeria under controversial circumstances.

The Federal High Court of Nigeria recently dismissed his no-case submission.

Kanu will now face terrorism charges.

His lawyers say his health has worsened in detention and have requested his transfer to the National Hospital in Abuja. Southeast governors continue to press for his release to ease tensions.

The protest also coincided with the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS demonstrations. That 2020 movement demanded police reform and justice for victims of brutality. Many Nigerians still mark the date in memory of those who died at the Lekki Toll Gate.