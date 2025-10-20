JUST IN: PDP Dismisses Anyanwu’s Signature Forgery Claim

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted the claim of signature forgery alleged by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He spoke in reaction to Anyanwu’s claim that his signature was forged in the letters sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing it of the date, time, and venue for the November 15 and 16 elective convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

But Ologunagba maintained that the national secretary signed the letters.

The publicity secretary also presented communications between Anyanwu and the other members of the party’s leadership, as well as his engagement with members of the contact and mobilisation committee, where he served as the secretary.

Anyanwu had submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police, alleging that his signature was forged.

More to follow…