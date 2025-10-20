NLC Asks FG To Meet ASUU’s Demands Or Risk Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or risk a shutdown by the labour unions.

NLC President Joe Ajaero said this in Abuja on Monday following a meeting of the union and leaders of tertiary institutions’ based unions.

Ajaero said the four weeks is to enable the Federal Government to address all the outstanding issues of the unions, including the 2009 agreement with ASUU.

The NLC chief, who addressed a press conference at the Labour House with all national leaders of the educational unions present, said the union will begin an indefinite strike if the government fails to meet their demands.

According to him, the indefinite strike action is in solidarity with its educational unions.

Ajaero believes that if the Federal Government is sincere, labour can end all industrial actions immediately.

However, he said if the government continues to take labour for granted, then they will have no choice but to shut down the country.

No Work, No Pay

Last Sunday, ASUU declared a two-week “total and comprehensive” strike. The union’s president, Chris Piwuna, said the move followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum handed to the government on September 28.

ASUU premised its two-week warning strike on the Federal Government’s inability to resolve matters related to staff welfare, infrastructure, implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN deal, and salary arrears.

But the federal government has faulted the union for the industrial action, saying it was addressing ASUU’s demands.

It later directed varsities to implement a “No Work, No Pay” policy following the strike.

“In line with extant provisions of labour laws, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the Ministry of Education said in a circular read.

It also ordered vice-chancellors to conduct roll calls and physical headcounts of academic staff in their institutions and submit reports showing those on duty.