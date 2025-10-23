AEK Larnaca Stuns Crystal Palace In Conference League

Bosnia and Hercegovina attacker Riad Bajic scored the winner as AEK Larnaca stunned Crystal Palace 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Bajic hit home in the second half to send the Cypriots into second place behind Fiorentina in the standings after two rounds.

Palace are 18th having lost their first home game in European competition.

“When you play in Europe, you have to understand that small mistakes get punished,” the English club’s coach Oliver Glasner told TNT Sports.

“We are frustrated and it hurts, but it’s the second game and the way we played was OK,” the German added.

Before the break, Palace had the two best chances to open the scoring as Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the crossbar and fired a header wide.

Bajic then surprised Selhurst Park after 51 minutes and the hosts were unable to find an equaliser despite a flurry of late chances.

Elsewhere, AEK Athens dished out a 6-0 rout of Aberdeen as Mauritania attacker Aboubakary Koita netted twice.

The Scottish side suffered their heaviest defeat in European football having made their bow in continental competition in 1967.

Romania right-back Andrei Ratiu claimed a 103rd minute equaliser as Rayo Vallecano drew 2-2 at Hacken.

Sparta Prague’s trip to Rijeka was suspended due to adverse weather conditions

AFP