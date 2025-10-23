Miu Miu Drives Increase In Prada Group Sales

Italian fashion group Prada reported a robust year-on-year increase in net revenues in the first nine months of 2025 on Thursday, driven by strong sales of its younger Miu Miu line.

Net revenues were 4.1 billion euros (4.7 billion) between January and September, up nine per cent at constant exchange rates on the same period in 2024.

Sales at Miu Miu were up 41 percent year on year, while those at the flagship Prada brand — which makes up two-thirds of revenue — fell two per cent.

“Despite a still challenging environment, we remain confident in our trajectory, focusing on products and experiences that spark emotional engagement, while further improving our speed and flexibility,” group CEO Andrea Guerra said in a results statement.

The company announced in April that it was buying rival Versace for 1.25 billion euros.

AFP