Governors Back Bill On Reserved Seats For Women

The National Governors Forum (NGF) has pledged its full support for the bill seeking reserved seats for women in Nigeria’s legislature.

In a statement issued at the end of their meeting in the early hours of Friday, the governors urged members to actively lobby both federal and state lawmakers to ensure the passage of the proposed legislation, which aims to increase women’s representation in political office.

The bill, scheduled for a vote at the National Assembly, seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution.

It proposes the creation of special constituencies exclusively contested by women in both the National and State Assemblies, aimed at temporarily boosting women’s participation in governance.

The forum also commended the Federal Government’s fiscal policies, particularly those driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which have been aimed at stabilizing the nation’s economy.

Governors expressed their support for these measures and their commitment to further collaboration with relevant federal authorities.

In addition, the forum reiterated its dedication to tackling Nigeria’s growing security challenges. Governors pledged to work closely with the Department of State Services (DSS) to address emerging threats and enhance national security.