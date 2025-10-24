VIDEO: Tinubu Can Give Nigerians New Constitution In Six Months — Agbakoba

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, has said President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to drive the process that will lead to the emergence of a new constitution that will be acceptable to Nigerians.

Agbakoba, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said that with the availability of the resources, Tinubu can give Nigerians a new constitution in six months.

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said that the office of the President wields too much power that does not promote the needed development in the states, hence, the need for devolution of power.

While reacting to the reshuffle of the military hierarchy by Tinubu, Agbakoba said that though the President’s action is commendable, Nigerians are more interested in how it will improve security in the country.

Speaking on the arrest of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, following the recent protest over the call for the release of the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the SAN commended Sowore for his activism.

Watch the full interview below: