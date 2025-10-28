Dapo Abiodun Gifts Super Falcons ₦50m Ahead Of WAFCON Qualifier Vs Benin

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has gifted the Super Falcons ₦50 million ahead of the second leg of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 qualifier against the Amazons of the Benin Republic.

Governor Abiodun announced the gesture in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, when he received the team ahead of the second leg of their final WAFCON qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, the state capital, billed for Tuesday.

While receiving his guests, he noted that the second coming of the Super Falcons to the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena is a validation that the state is doing something right.

The governor said that the Ogun State Government is poised to further develop the stadium environment with plans for a four or five-star hotel, cinema, shopping centre, among others.

While congratulating the team for their historic 10th WAFCON title, Governor Abiodun noted that their remarkable victory in Morocco ensured the continual dominance of Nigeria in African women’s football.

He also stated that what the Super Falcons team was doing goes beyond just playing football, but is something that exemplifies leadership, teamwork, and discipline.

Earlier in his remarks, Head Coach of the team, Justin Madugu, acknowledged the reception, support, followership, concern, and care the team always receives anytime they are in Abeokuta.

Madugu said that the MKO Abiola Sports Arena has always made their job easy.

Speaking on behalf of the team, the captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, commended Governor Abiodun for his continuous support and for putting in place a beautiful facility.

Ajibade equally assured the governor that they would continue to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians by ensuring resounding victories anytime they put on the green and white jerseys of the country.

Nigeria are the defending champions of the WAFCON and defeated Benin Republic 0-2 in the first leg of the encounter.

The return leg is billed for Tuesday (today) with the winner picking a ticket for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.