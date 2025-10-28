Police Raid Flashpoints Ahead Of Anambra Gov Poll

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election, the police have begun raiding troubled spots across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, ordered a coordinated security patrol on identified flashpoints across the state two weeks to the polls.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the Command’s Police Public Relations, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the measure is aimed at nipping any emerging threats of political thuggery, cult-related violence, and illegal possession of firearms in the bud, with the overall goal of ensuring a secure and peaceful electoral environment.

“Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders must intensify intelligence-driven operations and coordinated security raids across identified flashpoints in their respective areas of jurisdiction in the state.”

According to the statement, Orutugu noted that credible intelligence reports indicated that certain individuals and groups, acting on behalf of political interests, might be mobilising youths for violent activities before and during the election period.

The police commissioner stressed that the command would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt public peace, intimidate voters, or undermine lawful electoral processes.

He reiterated that the Force remained neutral and non-partisan in the electoral process, adding that the duty of the police is to protect the lives and property of the people, safeguard the integrity of the electoral space, and enforce the law without fear, favour, or political influence.

This comes a day after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Anambra State fully prepared for the governorship election.

The announcement followed a weeklong readiness assessment tour conducted by a high-level delegation from the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation, led by National Commissioner for Election Planning and Monitoring, Rhoda Gumus, completed an extensive review of facilities, logistics, and security arrangements across the state.