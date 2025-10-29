170 Foreigners Apply For Nigerian Citizenship, Says Tunji-Ojo

A total of 170 foreign nationals have applied for Nigerian citizenship.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement on his X handle after presiding over a meeting of the Citizenship Advisory Committee in Abuja.

According to him, a Citizenship Advisory Committee whose responsibility is to review and recommend citizenship applications for approval to President Bola Tinubu, has been constituted.

The committee is composed of top officials from key government institutions, including the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of State Services DSS, and the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the process, stressing that citizenship of Nigeria – the largest black nation on earth – is a privilege that must be carefully granted.

“Our promise stands. Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will continue to do everything possible to make our beloved country a prosperous nation and a destination of interest for all,” Tunji-Ojo said.

READ ALSO: The Impact Of New Tax Reform Laws On Nigerians In Diaspora

He emphasised that the committee views the exercise as a test of its integrity and will ensure the trust reposed in it by Nigerians is upheld.

“Citizenship of the biggest black nation on earth is a valuable asset that requires careful consideration. We assure Nigerians that we will prioritise integrity and proven character above all else,” he added.