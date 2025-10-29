ADC Candidate Urges Supporters To Unite Ahead Of Anambra Gov Poll

Ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is asking party members to be more united.

Anambra ADC candidate, John Nwosu, specifically tasked party faithful to work hard to boost the party’s support base to ensure success at the polls.

‎Nwosu gave the charge while addressing party faithful in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

‎‎Addressing the supporters, Nwosu stressed the importance of teamwork and numbers to guarantee the party’s success at the polls.

“Let us work together as a team so that we can win the election.Talk to people out there to join our party because it is the biggest and the main opposition party in Nigeria today,” Nwosu said.

‎Also speaking, a member of the governorship campaign council and former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ben Nwosu, called for vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement agencies to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

‎He said, “Co-operate with the police and other security agencies to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.”

‎On her part, tThe ADC Women Leader for Orumba South LGA, Amara Onuebu, said the women were also ready for the election.

‎”The women in this area have been well mobilised to vote for the party in the election and we are confident that we will win,” Onuebu said.

‎The campaign train is intensifying its grassroots sensitisation and voter enlightenment as governorship election draws closer.